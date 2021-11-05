Woman Shows Huge Difference In Same-Sized Jeans From Same Manufacturer

Articles

When it comes to maths, there are some rules that can’t change. 2+2 will always be 4, and there’s no way around it. Well, it turns out that when it comes to women in fashion, even the mathematical principles can sometimes fail.

For example, a Target size 4 is closer to an H&M size 6, and Free People size 12.

There’s no logic when it comes to women’s sizes, and one woman decided to reveal this by comparing different clothes from different retailers.

Megan Perkins that goes by the TikTok name @justablusmom recently shared a video with the caption “Don’t judge your body by the number on the label”, and she told some harsh truths in it.

Megan compared four pairs of jeans in size 14 from Old Navy, and the discrepancy between sizes is very apparent.

Aside from the waist sizes, Megan started talking about for the difference in their fit. For example, one fit perfectly, one was huge, another one was slug, and one couldn’t fit over her hips. How are they all sized 14? As she wrote in the video, it’s not you – it’s them!

What’s worse is that men have a universal sizing when it comes to clothing. As Megan shared herself, her husband can buy his size 36×34 ay any store in the world, and they all fit.

One Old Navy worker wrote that this isn’t a fair comparison, because they’re all different styles of jeans, and they’re all designed to fit differently.

So, Megan shared another video, but this time with all the pants having the same rise and the same cut.

What do you think, did it change anything?

Unfortunately, it didn’t.

Many people added that this is not an Old Navy problem, but with all brands, and it’s f. ridiculous!

