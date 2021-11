Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 21:00 Hits: 9

Shutterstock

The actor came out, announced his engagement, and got an offer from Cardi B to officiate his wedding all in the same week.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/cardi-b-offers-officiate-kal-penns-dream-wedding/