Afghanistan Father Sells 9-Year-Old Daughter to 55-Year-Old Man To Feed His Family

Abdul Malik is an Afghan father who was forced to sell his nine-year-old daughter to a man much older than her in order to feed his family.

Malik was struggling to earn enough to feed his family, so, heartbreakingly, he had to sell his daughter.

He used to do a humanitarian work and only managed to earn around $3 per day. They’ve been living in an Afghan displacement camp for the past four years, and it’s been increasingly difficult since the Taliban came into power.

The girl was ‘bought’ by a man named Qorban as a child bride. Even though the father was heartbroken with guilt, he asked the 55-year-old Qorban to take care of her and not to use her and hurt her physically.

Before selling the 9-year-old Parwana, he also had to sell her 12-year-old sister to ensure they had enough food on their table.

The 9-year-old girl was sold for around $2,000 in the form of cash, sheep, and land.

The father is well aware that the money will probably only keep his family in the green for a few months, before he will be forced to sell another family member.

He told CNN that his family consists of eight members, and he has to sell some to keep the others alive.

The 9-year-old girl told CNN that her father sold her to an old man because they don’t have bread, rice, or flour.

The 55-year-old Qorban told CNN that the girl was very cheap, and her father was very poor, so she will be working in his home and he will treat her like a family member.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, this sight is more common, and many families have been pushed to the breaking point.

