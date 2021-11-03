Kathleen Stock says she quit university post over ‘medieval’ ostracism

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021

Professor accused of transphobia claims lack of support from colleagues and unions led her to resign

The philosophy professor at the centre of a row over her views on gender identification and transgender rights has said she quit her post at Sussex University because of what she called “a medieval experience” of campus ostracism and protests.

In a lengthy interview with BBC Woman’s Hour, Kathleen Stock claimed the student protests grew out of hostility from other academics. She said a lack of support from her colleagues and the unions led her to resign.

