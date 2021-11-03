The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kathleen Stock says she quit university post over ‘medieval’ ostracism

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Professor accused of transphobia claims lack of support from colleagues and unions led her to resign

The philosophy professor at the centre of a row over her views on gender identification and transgender rights has said she quit her post at Sussex University because of what she called “a medieval experience” of campus ostracism and protests.

In a lengthy interview with BBC Woman’s Hour, Kathleen Stock claimed the student protests grew out of hostility from other academics. She said a lack of support from her colleagues and the unions led her to resign.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/nov/03/kathleen-stock-says-she-quit-university-post-over-medieval-ostracism

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version