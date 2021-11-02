Do Husbands Still Expect Their Wives To Do All The Housework? Mom’s Post Resonated With Thousands

Articles

Constance Hall is a blogger mom that recently penned down a very popular Facebook post about her husband and what wives are expected to do in the household.

Even though we live in the 21st century, there are some things that haven’t changed in years. For example, women still have to ask their male partners to help around the house, and it feels like she’s ‘transferring’ some of ‘her tasks’ to him. How come?

Hall’s Facebook post resonated with thousands of people, and for all the right reasons! It brilliantly explains the society we live in, and it’s a prime example of what moms and wives are still expected to do in 2021.

Check out the post for yourself below to see what we’re talking about:

The post was liked more than 350k times and shared more than 250k times, and thousands of women that related to her thanked her in the comments for sharing it!

