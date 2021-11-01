BBC rejects complaints that it published transphobic article

Articles

Published on Monday, 01 November 2021

Corporation says article about experience of some lesbians met its editorial guidelines

The BBC has rejected complaints that it published a transphobic article and has instead given a commitment to covering different viewpoints in the name of impartiality.

The corporation has faced protests outside some of its regional newsrooms, petitions from trans campaign groups and disquiet among many LGBTQ+ staff members over a piece published online last week entitled “We’re being pressured into sex by some trans women”.

