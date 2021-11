Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 19:00 Hits: 4

US Department of Agriculture

The longtime lawmaker reflects on coming out, regrets removing trans people out of non-discrimination legislation, and becoming the first member of Congress to marry a same-sex partner.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/will-supreme-court-overturn-marriage-equality-barney-frank-doesnt-think/