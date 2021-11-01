Tom Hanks Crashed a Lesbian Wedding and Took a Photo With The Brides

Articles

Actor Tom Hanks, one of the brightest Hollywood stars, recently crashed a wedding while jogging in Santa Monica, California.

The wedding was taking place at a beach, where Diciembre and Tashia Ferries were having their special day.

The two brides were having their ceremony at the beach, alongside their family and loved ones, including their one-year-old son.

However, they weren’t prepared for what was about to happen.

Namely, the Forrest Gump actor noticed how beautiful the wedding was, and decided to crash their wedding and take photos with the brides. He told Tashia that their wedding was ‘one of the most beautiful ceremonies he’s ever seen’.

Diciembre said in a later interview with Fox that their wedding was already a dream to her, and Tom Hanks just walked up there.

Tom Hanks has been a long-time LGBTQ+ rights advocate, and his attendance at the wedding made it even more special. Twitter loved his gesture, and people didn’t hesitate to show their love on the social network.

Tom Hanks turning into the new Bill Murray w/ these random pop ups. and I love it. https://t.co/eXSnjAAhZz — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 28, 2021

Tom Hanks came across a gay wedding taking place in the Santa Monica Beach, congratulated the couple, and asked to be included in a photo with the newlyweds. What a class act. — T o n y G e e F DONALD TRUMP (@theTonyGee) October 27, 2021

Congrats to the Wedding Couple. Kudos to Tom Hanks for being a amazing celebrity and joining the Wedding Festivities when he was invited . He’s a true down to earth “Famous guy”. I heard it was a great time. Thanks again Tom for being there for a couple on their Wedding Day! — ShawnB (@ShawnB47940738) October 27, 2021

