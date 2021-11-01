The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tom Hanks Crashed a Lesbian Wedding and Took a Photo With The Brides

Actor Tom Hanks, one of the brightest Hollywood stars, recently crashed a wedding while jogging in Santa Monica, California.
The wedding was taking place at a beach, where Diciembre and Tashia Ferries were having their special day.

The two brides were having their ceremony at the beach, alongside their family and loved ones, including their one-year-old son.

However, they weren’t prepared for what was about to happen.

Namely, the Forrest Gump actor noticed how beautiful the wedding was, and decided to crash their wedding and take photos with the brides. He told Tashia that their wedding was ‘one of the most beautiful ceremonies he’s ever seen’.

Diciembre said in a later interview with Fox that their wedding was already a dream to her, and Tom Hanks just walked up there.

Tom Hanks has been a long-time LGBTQ+ rights advocate, and his attendance at the wedding made it even more special. Twitter loved his gesture, and people didn’t hesitate to show their love on the social network.

