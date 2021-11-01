Betty White Turns 100 Soon And Fans Want To ‘Protect Her At All Costs’

Articles

Published on Monday, 01 November 2021

Betty White is about to turn 100 in a couple of months, and many people genuinely believe she should be considered a national treasure.

I mean, the fact that her name is already trending on social media in anticipation of the landmark is a proof by itself, as everyone gears up to celebrate the legend’s 100th birthday in style!

The tweets regarding her 100th birthday have been gaining a lot of attention recently, and many people think that we should protect her at all costs. And we should!

In fact, some even called out Twitter to implement a feature to check up on Betty White and confirm that she’s fine at all times. Oh, and we’ve got some bonus video for you

Check out some of the best and most popular tweets regarding Betty White’s 100th birthday!

Betty White is 99 years old and 3 months away from 100; please provide her with national security protection and wrap her safely in bubble wrap; we love her. pic.twitter.com/DYIEIVYUuu — Dannie D (Heyoka) (@HeyokaEmpath01) October 13, 2021

I have been informed that Betty White is turning 100 in January. We’re all getting the day off as a national holiday I presume. pic.twitter.com/wZUL4WXbc8 — Caitlin is tired (@chikkadee) October 13, 2021

Conspiracy Theory: Betty White and the Queen of England made a bet to see who could outlast the other #BettyWhitepic.twitter.com/Q7d4MkNj3O — burnt.ricekrispy (@burntricekrispy) January 17, 2020

BETTY WHITE IS ALIVE AND WELL. It would be FANTASTIC if Twitter could add a feature to let us know national treasure Betty White is alright whenever she’s trending. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 13, 2021

Source: Upworthy

