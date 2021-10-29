Record numbers join National Trust despite claims of ‘anti-woke’ critics

Articles

New subscriptions broke records over the summer, with 159,732 new signups in August

A record number of new members have joined the National Trust this summer despite claims by “anti-woke” critics that it is losing support.

The history and heritage charity has been accused by the campaign group Restore Trust of losing members as a result of issues including a “woke” rebrand, which involved a three-year project to update visitor attractions and historic houses to better reflect their colonial history..

