Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 18:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

"State Department is turning the American passport into a farce, not to mention flaunting God," Franklin Graham ranted after the government announced it would use an X marker for intersex and nonbinary people.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/evangelical-leader-demands-foreign-nations-refuse-entry-americans-gender-neutral-passports/