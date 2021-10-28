The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scottish prosecutors drop transphobia case against Marion Millar

Critic of plans for transgender law reform had been charged with posting allegedly homophobic and transphobic content

Scottish prosecutors have discontinued the case against a woman charged with posting allegedly homophobic and transphobic content online.

On Thursday morning, the Crown Office confirmed it had dropped proceedings against Marion Millar, a vocal opponent of the Scottish government’s plans for transgender law reform, before a scheduled hearing next Monday and subject to a review with the alleged victims.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/28/scottish-prosecutors-drop-transphobia-case-against-marion-millar

