The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sussex professor resigns after transgender rights row

Category: Sex Hits: 0

Kathleen Stock announces resignation as university says ‘no substantive allegations of wrongdoing’ were made against her

Kathleen Stock, the philosophy professor at the centre of a row over her views on gender identification and transgender rights, has announced her resignation from the University of Sussex.

Stock’s resignation comes three weeks after a protest by some students at the university’s Brighton campus, which included posters and graffiti calling for her dismissal.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/28/sussex-professor-kathleen-stock-resigns-after-transgender-rights-row

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version