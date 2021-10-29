The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Conversion therapy to be restricted but not banned in proposed bill

Equalities minister Liz Truss will consult on plans to allow counselling for non-vulnerable adults

Consenting adults should be able to undergo so-called conversion therapy, the government has recommended.

Setting out proposals for how they plan to crack down on “coercive and abhorrent” practices that seek to change sexual orientation or gender identity, the Government Equalities Office said: “We recognise there is a plurality of experience in this area and that there are adults who seek counselling to help them live a life that they feel is more in line with their personal beliefs.”

