Black Co-Workers Tell White Co-Worker Why They Share a Last Name: ‘Plantations’

Twitter user Cardi_ree recently shared an incident she experienced during a Zoom meeting, and the post has since been liked almost 130k times.

Namely, the incident involved two Black co-workers and one white co-worker.

During the meeting, the white colleague joked about who the two Black employees shared the same last name. They asked if the two were related, trying to make a joke, but the response they received shocked them, and everyone on the internet.

Namely, one of the employers shared that they’re not, but their ancestors probably worked the same plantation.

Silence followed the moment, and the two employees asked if they could stay back during the meeting.

I’m on a zoom call and two of my black colleagues have the same surname. My white colleague thought it was amusing to ask “oh are you two related? Haha” until one of them said “nah but our ancestors probably worked the same plantation” and now everyone is sitting in silence. pic.twitter.com/vjFmHtP1yM — Ri (@cardi_ree) October 19, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi_ree explained that as the meeting was ending, both parties were asked to stay on the call, and the management ‘went down the racial sensitivity route’ and discussed how the comment was offensive.

However, a Black manager, said:

“You should have sat there and ate your food in the spirit of Black History Month. THIS is OUR truth. Hard to hear, but harder to experience.”

Update: as the meeting was ending, both parties were asked to stay on the call. (I will be following up with our black brother tomorrow to get the tea on what was said ) pic.twitter.com/e6e8l248R3 — Ri (@cardi_ree) October 19, 2021

UPDATE: So they went down the route of “Racial Sensitivity” and how that comment could offend others * * but the BM basically said (paraphrasing abit btw) “you shoulda sat there & ate ya food bc in the spirit of BHM, THIS is OUR truth. Hard to hear, but harder to experience” pic.twitter.com/Fx1tL4Ol1m — Ri (@cardi_ree) October 20, 2021

The post gained a lot of popularity and many people shared their own similar stories.

Lol. One time I was tricked into attending an early 1900s themed party & so I arrived in normal attire. The host saw me, walked up to me and questioned why I wasn’t in theme. I said “should I dress in Jim Crow & segregation?”. Immediate silence. I hate themed parties. — Uhlume A.D.O.S. (@Behembaba) October 19, 2021

That’s like my old coworker was like “oh! Your last name is German, right? Is that a marriage thing?” And I was casually like “No, it’s a slavery thing.” I thought he was going to swallow his tongue. — kris ko (@Practicallyno) October 19, 2021

