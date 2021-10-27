The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

From genetics to allyship: how queer culture changed the family portrait

Category: Sex Hits: 2

A new exhibition, Kindred Solidarities, offers a perspective on how LGBTQ+ people have rewritten traditional ideas of family

In a two-minute video produced by the artist Jamie Diamond in 2008, four women and one man gather to pose for what looks like a family portrait. They stand in front of a marble fireplace, in a room adorned with crystal chandeliers. Three of the women shift positions and adjust their hair before settling into smiling poses behind the man and the fourth woman, who are seated.

Despite their apparent familiarity, the five people featured in the video were strangers before filming. Diamond convened them to participate in her Constructed Family Portrait series, which explores “the public image of family, themes of photographic truth, gender, class, culture and identity”, according to the artist.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/oct/27/commitment-to-community-family-within-queer-culture

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version