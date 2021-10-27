‘Disgraceful’: Italy’s senate votes down anti-homophobic violence bill

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:15 Hits: 2

Bill would have made violence against LGBT people and disabled people, as well as misogyny, a hate crime

Italy’s senate has killed off a bill that would have made violence against LGBT people and disabled people, as well as misogyny, a hate crime.

The 315-member senate voted by 154 to 131 on Wednesday to block the debate on the law, named after the gay centre-left Democratic party (PD) legislator Alessandro Zan and previously approved by the lower house of parliament in the face of months of protests from far-right and Catholic groups.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/27/italy-senate-votes-down-anti-homophobic-violence-bill