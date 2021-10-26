Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 16:25 Hits: 2

Gabe Eltaeb is a colorist that was working for DC Comics, and claims that he quit because he was tired of the recent changes he perceives as woke. What bothered him, in particular, was the change in Superman’s motto to remove the reference to ‘the American way’.

He made the announcement that he’s quitting during a livestream with former DC Comics worker Ethan Van Sciver.

During the stream, he said that he’s ‘tired of that s…’ and he’s tired of DC ruining the characters.

He also expressed his frustration over the alteration of the DC slogan, which went from ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’ to ‘Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow’.

Eltaeb, however, said that the choice to make Superman bisexual didn’t influence his decision to quit.

Source: LADBible

The post Superman Colorist Quits DC Comics Over Wokeness appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/superman-colorist-quits-dc-comics-over-wokeness/