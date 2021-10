Articles

Screenshot, NBC News

The school is punishing boys and non-binary students - but not girls - for having long hair, saying their haircut policy "reflects the values of our community at large."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/texas-school-suspended-male-non-binary-students-long-hair-theyre-suing/