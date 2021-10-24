Category: Sex Hits: 10
The US healthcare system: just how many people have criticized it in the last few decades – especially people that have lived in other developed countries as well, and know how things work there.
There are thousands of heartbreaking stories online of Americans not being able to afford medication or stories of crazy bills for being hospitalized.
Every single medical service you get in the US has a price, including childbirth. The bills people have received for being hospitalized after giving birth are astronomical, and there’s a viral trend on TikTok where moms share how old their children were when they paid off their hospital bills for childbirth.
Amen for insurance , I’m so happy my baby girl is here beautiful & healthy #csection#hospitalbill#fypシ#momsoftiktok
#money#nicubaby#pagan#nicumom#nicu#bill#hospitalbill#AirPodsJUMP#OverShareInYourUnderwear#bills#nicuparents#foryou#fyp#health#healthcare
#stitch with @mslilyflowers How old was your baby? Triplet edition #triplets#medicalbills#delivery
#bill#money#birth#csection#wow#canada#expensive#what#insane
@erinbachman_
#stitch with @mslilyflowers WHY IS US HEALTHCARE SO FUCKEDDD we were fortunate but so many are not and i hate it#momlife#childbirth
#stitch with @mslilyflowers LMFAO he really wanted to answer that one. #fyp#funny#baby#trend#newbrunswick#humor#like#hospitalbill
Source: Bored Panda
The post People Compare What They Paid For Childbirth In The USA Vs The World appeared first on Femalista.
Read more https://www.femalista.com/people-compare-what-they-paid-for-childbirth-in-the-usa-vs-the-world/