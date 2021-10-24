Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 09:16 Hits: 10

The US healthcare system: just how many people have criticized it in the last few decades – especially people that have lived in other developed countries as well, and know how things work there.

There are thousands of heartbreaking stories online of Americans not being able to afford medication or stories of crazy bills for being hospitalized.

Every single medical service you get in the US has a price, including childbirth. The bills people have received for being hospitalized after giving birth are astronomical, and there’s a viral trend on TikTok where moms share how old their children were when they paid off their hospital bills for childbirth.



Source: Bored Panda

The post People Compare What They Paid For Childbirth In The USA Vs The World appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/people-compare-what-they-paid-for-childbirth-in-the-usa-vs-the-world/