Netflix CEO says he ‘screwed up’ over Dave Chappelle memos

Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Ahead of an employee walkout, Ted Sarandos says his company-wide messages ‘lacked humanity’, but that his stance on the comic’s controversial material ‘hasn’t changed’

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said that he “screwed up” over a series of memos sent to staff defending Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, but that his stance on the performer’s material “hasn’t changed” .

Sarandos’s comments follow much criticism of Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer, deemed by many to be homophobic and transphobic. In keeping with much of the comic’s recent output, the one-off features jokes on the genitalia of transgender people, pronouns and the rapper DaBaby – who made controversial comments on HIV/Aids earlier in the year – among other subject matter.

