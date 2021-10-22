A Tribute To Halyna Hutchins, Who Tragically Lost Her Life To Misfire by Alec Baldwin

Articles

Halyna Hutchins was a cinematographer who tragically lost her life after actor Alec Baldwin misfired on the set of his new movie Rust.

The tragedy happened at the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Thursday afternoon. Santa Fe County deputies arrived at the spot and revealed that two people had been shot. The 42-year-old Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter, but she had no signs of life.

The director of the movie, Joul Souza, was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Christus St Vincent’s hospital.

According to officials, the investigation is underway of what happened and how the projectile was discharged.

No one has been arrested yet, and no charges have been filed.

Numerous film fans and actors paid their tribute to Hutchins following the tragic accident:

More than enough coverage of Alec Baldwin, nowhere near enough of the victim Halyna Hutchins. A life ended far too early. Can’t believe this has happened again. #Rustpic.twitter.com/2AloUzxj9Z — Stephen (@TheAviator1992) October 22, 2021

Halyna Hutchins, ARCHENEMY’s DP, has a brilliant mind for light and texture. Her tastes and sensibility of what is cinematic were a huge asset for executing our style — the grimy but beautiful feeling I referred to as ROMANTIC BRUTALSM. pic.twitter.com/3QfLdcIPoh — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) November 22, 2020

Halyna Hutchins last couple of posts showed how excited she was to be working on this Alec Baldwin western, and then it ends in tragedy. So sad #RIPpic.twitter.com/1ctrVQHUF5 — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 22, 2021

Source: independent.co.uk

