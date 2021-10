Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 18:23 Hits: 9

A law student has been dubbed the ‘real life Elle Woods’ from Legally Blonde because she claims her ‘Barbie’ look makes people assume she’s a ‘dumb blonde’ – despite being ‘very clever’. Lowri Rose-Williams has enjoyed experimenting with dramatic make-up looks and outfits since she turned 16 before settling upon her bold ‘doll-like’ look. The...

Read more https://nypost.com/2021/10/22/real-life-legally-blonde-says-shes-judged-for-being-on-onlyfans/