Bachelorette Australia’s first Brooke Blurton episode is a triumph. I finally have my church back | Matilda Boseley

With its first bisexual and first Indigenous lead, the franchise may have saved itself – and its community

Some say love is like the warm breath of spring after a long cold winter. That’s exactly how I feel about Brooke Blurton’s season of The Bachelorette Australia, which premiered on Wednesday night.

That “winter” wasn’t the country’s economic downturn. It wasn’t Covid-19, or the months-long lockdowns.

Continue reading...

