Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 15:00 Hits: 0

Netflix screenshot

Alexandra Billings, Colton Haynes, Angelica Ross, Jameela Jamil, Jonathan Van Ness and more are jumping in to support the company's transgender employees.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/netflix-employees-plan-mass-walkout-anti-trans-chappelle-special-celebs-backing/