Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 18:00 Hits: 6

YouTube screenshot

Not only is Matt Walsh repeating lies used by anti-LGBTQ organizations around the world, but he's also wrong.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/right-wing-blowhard-attacks-gay-single-parents-pete-buttigieg-responsible-dad/