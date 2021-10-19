Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 17:04 Hits: 3

My father, Christopher Birch, who has died aged 93, was a journalist and political activist. He led a varied life woven from multiple strands including leftwing politics, journalism, the gay community, Westminster Abbey and his family.

Born in St Kitts in the West Indies, Chris was the elder of two children of Norman Birch, who was serving overseas for Barclays Bank, and Iris (nee King), whose family had been resident in St Kitts for around 300 years.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/oct/19/christopher-birch-obituary