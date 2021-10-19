Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 16:09 Hits: 0

We live in the age and time of an unprecedented worldwide pandemic, so we had to change many things that we thought would never change. Yes, we had taken many things for granted, and yet, we adjusted to the new world.

However, one of the ways we had to change was the way we work. The classic 8-hour workday from Monday to Friday clearly doesn’t work in a time of a pandemic, and more and more people have switched to remote work. However, with that, many people have realized that the 8-hour workday may have been a counterproductive lie.

This is why TikToker AutisticCommProf that goes by the handle @ndcommlion shared an illuminating video in which she explained that the famous 1800s slogan ‘8 hours for work, 8 hours for rest, and 8 hours for what you will’ is a false promise and doesn’t work in the 21st century.

The video gained immense popularity, and people had a lot to say about the 9-5 workday debate:

Source: Bored Panda

The post Woman Shares Why The 8-Hour Work/Sleep/Entertainment Model Doesn’t Work In The 21st Century appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/woman-shares-why-the-8-hour-work-sleep-entertainment-model-doesnt-work-in-the-21st-century/