‘I have accepted my fate’: the hidden abuse in Uganda’s LGBT community – in pictures

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 06:00 Hits: 12

In a country where gay sex is against the law, it can be almost impossible for the LGBT community to access services tackling domestic violence – and during the pandemic, lockdowns saw abuse soar

All photos by DeLovie Kwagala

* Names have been changed. Since these interviews took place all the subjects have ceased living with their abusers and are finding ways to heal

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/gallery/2021/oct/19/i-have-accepted-my-fate-the-hidden-abuse-in-ugandas-lgbt-community-in-pictures