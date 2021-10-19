The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘I have accepted my fate’: the hidden abuse in Uganda’s LGBT community – in pictures

In a country where gay sex is against the law, it can be almost impossible for the LGBT community to access services tackling domestic violence – and during the pandemic, lockdowns saw abuse soar

All photos by DeLovie Kwagala

* Names have been changed. Since these interviews took place all the subjects have ceased living with their abusers and are finding ways to heal

