Billy Porter Calls Out Vogue For Choosing Harry Styles For Their Gender Neutral Fashion Photoshoot

Following Vogue’s decision to use a straight white male for their first gender-neutral fashion photoshoot, Billy Porter has hit out at the decision.

Harry Styles made history as the first solo male cover star of US Vogue last November, and he wore a Gucci dress and feminine garments for the photoshoot. Even though the edition sparked controversy and backlash, the 52-year-old Billy Porter has revealed that his issue with the cover was their choice of star.

The pose actor often wears dresses at red carpet events and he explained that he created the conversation about non-binary fashion, but Vogue decided to put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress for their cover for the first time.

‘I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do.

This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now. All he has to do is be white and straight.’ – Porter further added.

Source: Daily Mail

