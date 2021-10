Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 19:21 Hits: 7

YouTube screenshot

Bowen's Ooompa Loompa just wanted to discuss dangerous working conditions at Willy Wonka's factory. Instead, he was outed on national television.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/bowen-yang-made-last-nights-saturday-night-live-super-gay-oompa-loompa-daddy-long-legs/