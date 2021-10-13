The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Foxes review – shattering tale of faith and family

Theatre 503, London
Dexter Flanders’ tender debut about a fractured family shows the tensions and compromises faced by Black gay men

Through the story of one beautiful, fractured family, this debut play by Dexter Flanders shows how complex, and at times how devastating, the Black gay experience can be. Shortlisted for the Alfred Fagon award, Foxes is a deeply moving story of faith, family and what’s deemed forgivable.

Everything is happening too quickly and all at once for Daniel (Michael Fatogun). When his girlfriend gets pregnant, her family kick her out, and his take her in with a love that seems unconditional. But when pushed in different directions, he finds his mum’s acceptance only goes so far.

At Theatre 503, London, until 23 October. Then at Theatre Peckham for the Young, Gifted & Black festival, 5-6 November.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2021/oct/13/foxes-review-theatre-503-london

