Shadow minister criticises Kathleen Stock for being LGB Alliance trustee

Taiwo Owatemi says group should be ‘rejected by all those who believe in equality’ but fellow trustee calls comments a ‘catalogue of lies’

The shadow equalities minister has entered the controversy over the Sussex philosophy professor Kathleen Stock, criticising the academic’s role as a trustee of an activist group accused of anti-trans campaigning.

Stock has attracted protests over her views on gender identification, and last week was the victim of a poster campaign at the university’s campus in Brighton that accused her of transphobia and called for her to be sacked.

