Shadow minister criticises Kathleen Stock for being LGB Alliance trustee

Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Taiwo Owatemi says group should be ‘rejected by all those who believe in equality’ but fellow trustee calls comments a ‘catalogue of lies’

The shadow equalities minister has entered the controversy over the Sussex philosophy professor Kathleen Stock, criticising the academic’s role as a trustee of an activist group accused of anti-trans campaigning.

Stock has attracted protests over her views on gender identification, and last week was the victim of a poster campaign at the university’s campus in Brighton that accused her of transphobia and called for her to be sacked.

