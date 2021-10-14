Daniel Craig says he goes to gay bars to avoid fights at straight venues

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021

Bond star says he dislikes the aggression of hetero spaces, and gay bars were a good place to meet women

From his portrayal of a more vulnerable Bond to his cerise suit jacket on the red carpet, Daniel Craig has worked hard to defy expectations of masculinity – so it came as little surprise when the actor revealed he liked to frequent gay bars to avoid the “aggressive dick swinging” of hetero spaces.

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” Craig said on the podcast Lunch with Bruce. “One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”

