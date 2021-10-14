The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Daniel Craig says he goes to gay bars to avoid fights at straight venues

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Bond star says he dislikes the aggression of hetero spaces, and gay bars were a good place to meet women

From his portrayal of a more vulnerable Bond to his cerise suit jacket on the red carpet, Daniel Craig has worked hard to defy expectations of masculinity – so it came as little surprise when the actor revealed he liked to frequent gay bars to avoid the “aggressive dick swinging” of hetero spaces.

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” Craig said on the podcast Lunch with Bruce. “One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/oct/14/daniel-craig-says-he-goes-to-gay-bars-to-avoid-fights-at-straight-venues

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version