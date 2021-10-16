Netflix fires employee trans activist for allegedly leaking internal documents

Articles

The worker has encouraged trans employees to protest the company’s release of the Dave Chapelle show in which he made anti-trans jokes

Netflix has fired an employee organizer for allegedly leaking internal documents as the fallout over offensive comments in the new Dave Chappelle stand-up special continues.

The streaming platform confirmed to the Guardian on Friday it had fired the employee, whose name has not been released, for sharing “confidential” and “commercially sensitive” information outside the company.

