The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Netflix fires employee trans activist for allegedly leaking internal documents

Category: Sex Hits: 6

The worker has encouraged trans employees to protest the company’s release of the Dave Chapelle show in which he made anti-trans jokes

Netflix has fired an employee organizer for allegedly leaking internal documents as the fallout over offensive comments in the new Dave Chappelle stand-up special continues.

The streaming platform confirmed to the Guardian on Friday it had fired the employee, whose name has not been released, for sharing “confidential” and “commercially sensitive” information outside the company.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/oct/15/netflix-fires-employee-trans-activist-for-allegedly-leaking-internal-documents

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version