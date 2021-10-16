The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

North Carolina Republican condemned over ‘repugnant’ anti-LGBTQ tirade

Democrats and gay rights groups groups call out Mark Robinson for ‘dangerous’ remarks but lieutenant governor remains defiant

A top Republican politician in North Carolina is facing a wave of outrage and backlash, including calls for resignation, from elected officials and various human rights groups over his recent discriminatory comments that likened gay and transgender people to “filth”.

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, the state’s highest Republican in an executive office position, made the remarks at Asbury Baptist church in Seagrove, North Carolina, in June. Right Wing Watch, a project of the advocacy group People For the American Way, posted the video on social media last week.

