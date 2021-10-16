Pete Buttigieg hits back at Fox News host’s criticism of his paternity leave

Articles

Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021

The US transportation secretary and his husband recently adopted newborn twins and praised ‘an administration that’s actually pro-family’

US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has been on paternity leave since mid-August with newborn twins, called right-wing attacks on his paternity leave “strange” and from “a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family”.

Buttigieg – who is gay – was the subject of criticism from Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, who belittled the secretary’s paternity leave while making homophobic comments and criticizing the administration for supply chain woes.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/16/pete-buttigieg-tucker-carlson-fox-news-paternity-leave