Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 15:00 Hits: 5

Netflix screenshot

“All these white people are going around talking to the press and speaking publicly on Twitter and the only person who gets fired is the Black person," one Netflix employee said.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/netflix-fires-trans-employee-planning-protest-dave-chapelles-transphobic-comedy-special/