New John Lewis Advert Featuring Boy In Dress Faces Backlash

A recent John Lewis advert has sparked fierce backlash all over the UK – and for all the wrong reasons.
Namely, the ad features a young boy in a dress, and it was first aired during the ad breaks of The Great British Bake Off. The ad is intended to advertise home insurance, and has the boy dancing arround while wearing a dress, heels, and red lipstick.

Without further ado, check out the cute ad for yourself below:

The idea behind the ad is that no matter how much of a mess can your child make around your house, you’ve got John Lewis by your side. However, many people were angered about the boy wearing a dress and high heels, and they didn’t hesitate to comment on it on Twitter.

Thankfully, many others were less bothered by the boy’s dress, but were worried about his spoilt attitude.

