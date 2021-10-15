New John Lewis Advert Featuring Boy In Dress Faces Backlash

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 14:14 Hits: 3

A recent John Lewis advert has sparked fierce backlash all over the UK – and for all the wrong reasons.

Namely, the ad features a young boy in a dress, and it was first aired during the ad breaks of The Great British Bake Off. The ad is intended to advertise home insurance, and has the boy dancing arround while wearing a dress, heels, and red lipstick.

Without further ado, check out the cute ad for yourself below:

The idea behind the ad is that no matter how much of a mess can your child make around your house, you’ve got John Lewis by your side. However, many people were angered about the boy wearing a dress and high heels, and they didn’t hesitate to comment on it on Twitter.

The sexism and sometimes violence that seeps into relationships between sisters and brothers – encouraged by adults who indulge boys while demanding meekness from girls – isn’t discussed enough. I’d hope at least that stupid John Lewis advert can be a starting point. — Victoria Smith (@glosswitch) October 13, 2021

Thankfully, many others were less bothered by the boy’s dress, but were worried about his spoilt attitude.

The sexism and sometimes violence that seeps into relationships between sisters and brothers – encouraged by adults who indulge boys while demanding meekness from girls – isn’t discussed enough. I’d hope at least that stupid John Lewis advert can be a starting point. — Victoria Smith (@glosswitch) October 13, 2021

everyone mad about the john lewis advert, saying how it features a ‘wreckless, spoilt, sexualised’ boy damaging the house, not realising its a copy of their 2015 advert featuring a girl doing the same ..so your real issue is he’s having fun in a dress, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/RhHJx8N2cR — ben (@itsbenhood) October 13, 2021

Transphobes: They are transing perfectly happy and healthy gender non-conforming children, boys can wear dresses! John Lewis has an advert featuring a boy in a dress Transphobes: this is disgusting — Arthur Webber (@BernieTranders) October 13, 2021

When I see people getting upset about the new John Lewis advert, I do wonder about their childhood: did they not get to have fun and dress up? That’s really sad for them – it reminds me of me and my cousins as kids, complete with lipstick on the wall and knocking over the telly. — Georgina Bailey (@georginaebailey) October 13, 2021

Source: Unilad

The post New John Lewis Advert Featuring Boy In Dress Faces Backlash appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/new-john-lewis-advert-featuring-boy-in-dress-faces-backlash/