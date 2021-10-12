Demi Lovato Says It’s Offensive To Call Extra Terrestrials ‘Aliens’

Articles

Singer and actress Demi Lovato recently shared that she’s a strong believer of extraterrestrials, but she believes that we need to avoid using the term ‘alien’ as a society.

Even though the term has existed for centuries, for people here on Earth it’s usually given to those who don’t belong on our planet or aren’t welcome in a particular community, which is why Demi Lovato believes that we just need to use the term ETs or extraterrestrials if we want them to contact us eventually.

The singer said in an interview with Pedestrian.TV that we need to hone our language for the creatures in the cosmos.

“I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now. But, I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.” – they said.

Lovato, alongside her friend Matthew and her sister Dallas, will be a part of a new Peacock TV series named ‘Unidentified with Demi Lovato’, in which they’ll search for the ‘truth about the UFO phenomena’ over four episodes.

Demi said that she’s been a believer her whole life and she thought that she’s in a position to dip her toes into a lot of different waters and this was her natural next step.

