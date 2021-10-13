The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Category: Sex Hits: 4

The hashtag #BoyMom is a very popular one, and statistics say that there are more than 14 million posts using the tag. It often shows cute babies or little boys doing some ‘boyish’ things, so the content seems absolutely harmless. However, some people argue that the use of the hashtag is questionable because it divides moms who raise boys from other moms and promotes the gender binary, thus reinforcing gender stereotypes.

Someone decided to ask the Parenting subreddit what’s the difference between a Boymom and ‘just a mom’, and the thread quickly sparked a heated conversation. To bring the conversation closer to you, we’ve selected some of the most prominent answers and you can check out what people think of the hashtag. In addition, you can tell us what do you think of these hashtags in the comments section.

This is the post that sparked the conversation:

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

This is what Reddit had to say about it:

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag

Source: Bored Panda

The post Moms Get Called Out For Using The #BoyMom Hashtag appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/moms-get-called-out-for-using-the-boymom-hashtag/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version