North Carolina lieutenant governor won’t resign over anti-LGBTQ+ remarks

White House joins condemnation of Republican Mark Robinson over comments on children, homosexuality and transgenderism

The Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina has said he will not resign or back down over remarks in which he called transgenderism and homosexuality “filth”.

Mark Robinson, the first African American to hold the post, made the remarks in question at Asbury Baptist church in Seagrove, North Carolina, in June.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/10/north-carolina-lieutenant-governor-mark-robinson-anti-lgbtq-remarks

