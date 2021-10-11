Tory MP Dehenna Davison ‘overwhelmed’ with support after saying she is bisexual

Articles

Published on Monday, 11 October 2021

Bishop Auckland MP says in interview it is ‘no big deal’

The Conservative MP Dehenna Davison has said she was “overwhelmed” by support after saying in an interview that she is bisexual. It is believed to be the first time a female Tory MP has come out as bisexual.

The 28-year-old Bishop Auckland MP, elected in 2019 as one of the Conservative “red wall” wins, and the first Conservative ever to represent the seat, discussed her sexuality in an interview with GB News, due to be broadcast later on Monday.

