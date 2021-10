Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 20:29 Hits: 7

Gage Skidmore

The anti-gay GOP leader and Texas gubernatorial candidate went on an anti-vax Twitter rant from the hospital, despite his vaccinated wife being released already.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/allen-west-claims-natural-immunity-covid-19-hospitalized/