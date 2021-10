Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 21:01 Hits: 7

https://www.facebook.com/GlennYoungkin/photos/288169462963039

Glenn Youngkin has made attacking LGBTQ people the center piece of his campaign. If you believe the polls, it might just be working, too.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/virginias-governor-race-fought-backs-transgender-people/