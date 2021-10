Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 16:17 Hits: 0

Shutterstock

"Playboy has gone from degrading women to erasing women," one anti-LGBTQ activist said. Another said it proves that looking at naked women can turn men gay.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/christians-rage-playboy-going-lewdness-perversion-putting-gay-man-cover/