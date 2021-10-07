Outrage after gay woman diagnosed at Spanish hospital with ‘homosexuality’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021

LGBT group complains to Murcia government after teenager was given report that included line: ‘Current illness: homosexual’

A family and an LGBT collective in south-east Spain are demanding answers and an apology after a 19-year-old gay woman who visited a gynaecologist over a menstrual condition was diagnosed with “homosexuality”.

On Monday the woman went to an appointment at the Reina Sofía hospital in the city of Murcia. After being examined she was given a piece of paper that included the line: “Current illness: homosexual.”

