‘I’m team Terf’: Dave Chappelle under fire over pro-JK Rowling trans stance

Netflix is facing calls to drop the comedian’s special The Closer after his latest comments about transgender people

Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special is facing a wave of intense backlash after the comedian once again made jokes directed toward the LGBTQ+ community and defended the author JK Rowling, who has been previously accused of transphobia.

In The Closer, which premiered on Tuesday on Netflix, Chappelle declared himself a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (Terf) alongside Rowling. “They canceled JK Rowling – my God. Effectually she said gender was fact, the trans community got mad as shit, they started calling her a Terf … I’m team Terf,” the comedian said in the special, which is one of the most watched pieces of content on the streaming site.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2021/oct/07/dave-chappelle-transgender-netflix-special-backlash

