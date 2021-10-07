The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

University defends ‘academic freedoms’ after calls to sack professor

Campaigners call for Kathleen Stock to be fired from University of Sussex over views on gender identification

A university has said it will not tolerate threats to “academic freedoms” after a professor faced calls to be sacked over her views on gender identification.

An anonymous group is campaigning to remove Kathleen Stock, a professor of philosophy at the University of Sussex, from her job amid accusations of transphobia.

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/oct/07/university-defends-academic-freedoms-after-calls-to-sack-professor

