Campaigners call for Kathleen Stock to be fired from University of Sussex over views on gender identification

A university has said it will not tolerate threats to “academic freedoms” after a professor faced calls to be sacked over her views on gender identification.

An anonymous group is campaigning to remove Kathleen Stock, a professor of philosophy at the University of Sussex, from her job amid accusations of transphobia.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/oct/07/university-defends-academic-freedoms-after-calls-to-sack-professor