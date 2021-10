Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 20:23 Hits: 8

Shutterstock

"Homosexuals have gone beyond the plane of defensiveness and now argue that their deviancy is 'a desirable, noble, preferable way of life.'" How dare they!

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/10/new-york-times-article-proclaiming-homosexuals-proud-deviancy-resurfacing-online/